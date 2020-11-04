Menu
Brendon S. Riha

June 23, 1993 - July 7, 2020

Brendon S. Riha, age 27 years, of Topeka, KS, born June 23, 1993, passed away July 7, 2020. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker officiating. Graveside Service and Inurnment: Seward Cemetery with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force, Seward V.F.W. Post #4755, Seward American Legion Post #33. Memorials to the Riha family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
