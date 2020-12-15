Menu
Brian Corr
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Brian Corr

December 11, 2020

Brian Corr, 54, of Lincoln, died Friday, December 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; daughter Samantha (Jesse) Beeck; grandchildren Lily and James; mother Marcia; sisters Christine (Ken) Kiewra and Julie; brother Brad (Lindsey); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Les. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street. Private family service. Interment at Eagle Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sam, I am so sorry for your loss... Prayers for strength coming your way XOXO
Patti Craghead
December 23, 2020
My daily devotional on Wednesday was very much what I needed. How comforting it is to be reminded that God is wrapping us in His love as we feel such loss and a hole that is making us ache. Psalm 91:1 says this: "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty." - God is sovereign and omnipotent, meaning He is all-knowing and everywhere simultaneously. These are comforting truths in a world full of pain, calamity and injustice. "Like a bird protecting its young," a paraphrase of verse 4 reads, "God will cover you with His feathers, will protect you under His great wings; His faithfulness will form a shield around you, a rock-solid wall to protect you." When we turn to God, we find the peaceful and powerful arm of His protection. The proclamation of Psalm 91 is a glowing testimony to the security of those who trust in God. Prayer is powerful, and our Father in heaven hears, and answers, us. The words guide us in prayer for God´s protection and refuge from all of the things life throws at us. Yes, we miss Brian. We miss "his being" more than words can truly express. He plays a vital, yet different role in so many of our lives. I can only speak to what he meant to me as my big brother and a part of our family. As a sibling, he was ALWAYS our big brother. If he wasn´t reminding us by telling us, he was showing it off by example. He never appeared to be afraid of this role; he stood up for us younger ones, he protected us...and yes he teased and tormented us like nobody else could! (All out of love, of course!) We had so many fun times growing up! -Pulling each other around the wood floors in the house on beach towels -Playing cars and trucks in the dirt out in the garden -Putting up hay in the summertime -Sledding & building tunnels & igloos in the snow -And always having to watch another dreaded James Bond movie when it came on tv! Yes, we will miss Brian. We already do, but he gave us an abundant gift of countless memories that we will always cherish. I want to finally express our importance of family. We are blessed and comforted by all of our aunts, uncles and cousins. Your outpouring of love, tremendous generosity and kind, giving gestures mean so much to all of us. We always feel your unwavering support.
Julie Corr
December 18, 2020
Sam, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your Family are in my Thoughts and Prayers.
Cindy Hess
December 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family. I know you will keep wonderful memories with you always. Love Elaine
Elaine Ifland
December 15, 2020
Care, sympathy and prayers to the family in the passing of Brian. May fond memories bring comfort and peace to his family. Love, Uncle Ron & Aunt Kathy
Ron & Kathy Ronhovde
December 15, 2020
Caring, sympathy and prayers in the passing of Brian. May fond memories bring comfort and peace to his family. Our love, Uncle Ron & Aunt Kathy
Ron & Kathy Ronhovde
December 15, 2020
