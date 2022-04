Bridgette L. Korbel

January 8, 2022

Bridgette L. Korbel, 32, of Wilber, passed away on January 8, 2022.

Services will be on Thursday, at 11 A.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. The family requests casual attire (jeans & sweatshirts are appropriate). Please visit www.kunclfh.com.