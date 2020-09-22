Bruce Charles Nunnally

February 20, 1963 - July 28, 2020

Bruce Charles Nunnally, 57, of Denver, CO, passed away unexpectedly 7/28/2020. Bruce was born 2/20/1963 to Native American parents and soon after adopted by Barbara and Donald Nunnally. After graduating from McCook H.S. in 1981, he completed a tour in the Air Force and was stationed on Guam. He was married to Courtney Moore and they had their beloved two daughters, Halie and Hanna. He treasured his four grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Halie Moore, of Imperial, NE and Hanna Nunnally of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Blake and Brooklyn Robb, Colton Blitz, and Alex Nunnally; and siblings Janet Williamson (Steve), Douglas Nunnally (Carrie), Carol Countryman Nunnally (Tedd Enck) and Gary Nunnally (Melanie). Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Donald Nunnally; and Courtney Moore.

Bruce will have a military service in his honor at Fort Logan Air National Cemetery and will be interred at Friend Cemetery outside of Monroe, Nebraska. Memorials in Bruce's memory may be directed to: Nebraska Children's Home or Wounded Warriers. Or, can be specified to include a charity of your choice and sent to Carol Countryman Nunnally at 2231 N 57th, Lincoln, NE 68505 to be distributed as wished.