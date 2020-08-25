Bruce Wayne Helvey

November 9, 1958 - April 22, 2020

Bruce Wayne Helvey was born in Lincoln NE on November 9, 1958 to Dale and Eleanor (Asch) Helvey. He died peacefully in his sleep on April 22, 2020. Memorial Service for Bruce and his aunt Norma Asch will be held on August 29, 2020 at 11am at Zion PCA Church 5511 s 27th Street. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Masks are required entering and leaving the church. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial. The service can also be seen at https://www.facebook.com/zionpca