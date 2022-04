Bryce Lowell Clausen

November 16, 1939 - December 29, 2021

Bryce Lowell Clausen, of Utica, was born on November 16, 1939 to Hans and Retha (Miller) Clausen in Friend, NE. He graduated from Utica High School in 1958. Bryce served in the United States Army from January 8, 1960 - December 20, 1962. On June 6, 1964, Bryce was united in marriage to Karen vonFange at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. He enjoyed spending time with his family on family vacations every summer.

Survived by his wife, Karen Clausen, Utica; son, Steve (Andrea) Clausen, Lincoln; daughter, Krista (Shadd) Rohrbough, Lincoln; brother, Neal (Donna) Clausen, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Kaleb Blakemore and Zach Clausen; great-granddaughter, Roayn Clausen; sisters-in-law, Sylvia vonFange, Austin, TX, and Susan vonFange, Mt. Clemens, MI; brother-in-law, Howard (Rose) vonFange, Wichita, KS; nieces, nephews and cousins. Bryce was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Retha Clausen.

Visitation Thursday, January 6, 2022, 2-8 PM, with gathering of family and friends 6:30-8 PM, Volzke Funeral Home 147 Main Street, Seward. Funeral service Friday, January 7, 2022, 11 AM St. Paul Lutheran Church 1100 D. St. Utica. Interment following funeral service at Utica Cemetery. Memorials in care of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mission Central or Orphan Grain Train.