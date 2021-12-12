Bryson (Brice) Lee Braziel

April 3, 1932 - December 4, 2021

Bryson (Brice) Lee Braziel, 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on December 4, 2021 at Tabitha Journey House. Brice was born on April 3, 1932 in Yoder, Wyoming and spent his youth in Mitchell, Nebraska. The family then moved to Lincoln, where Brice graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1951. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, Brice was married to Leona Kazda on August 8, 1954 and completed his courses for graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Brice worked as a manager for Amscoe Federal Community and then First Lincoln Federal credit unions and retired after 30 years in the field. In retirement he enjoyed traveling the world with Leona to many countries through the Friendship Force Organization. They also spent several wonderful winters together in Australia. As an avid cyclist, Brice experienced many adventures with group bicycle tours throughout Colorado, Wyoming (RAW) and Nebraska (BRAN), as well as rides across Canada and several European countries.

Over the years, Brice and Leona made lifelong friends by dedicating their time and opening their home to provide friendship and support to international students through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Friends of Foreign Students Organization.

Those left to cherish Brice's memory are his wife Leona; sons Kenton (Eileen) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Blaine (Geri) of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter April and her significant other Marc Mueller of Staplehurst, Nebraska; granddaughter Jena Braziel of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

Brice was dearly loved and will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Unitarian Church of Lincoln or the Food Bank of Lincoln.