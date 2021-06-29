Menu
Dr. Buren "Skip" Thomas, 82, of Lincoln, passed away June 26, 2021. Born September 17, 1938, in Cowles, NE to Glen and Bertha (Greenhalgh) Thomas. Skip was the Mathematics Department Chairman at Lincoln Northeast High School and a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Skip was awarded the Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher of the Year in 1972 and Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 1983, and numerous other awards.

Family members include his wife, Jo; daughters Kerry (Paul) Oddo, Elkhorn and Leisa Carlberg, Lincoln; grandchildren Dr. Lauren Maloley (Coley O'Neill), Omaha, Dr. Peter (Ashley) Maloley, Bennington, Andrew (Harmony) Carlberg, Muscatine, IA, and Matthew Carlberg, Madison, WI; great-grandchildren Aurora Jo Maloley and Taran James Carlberg; brothers Dale (Linda) and Robert (Angie) Thomas; sister Linda Kort; sister-in-law Pauline Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bruce, brother-in-law Dennis Kort, and son-in-law Jim Carlberg.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday (7-1-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Burial in Fairview Cemetery following reception. Memorials to Sunrise Kiwanis Club or St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Visitation with family present from 3-5 pm Wednesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynn taught at Northeast for 30 years and enjoyed working with Skip. Lynn says that Skip was a great mentor to starting teachers and was always upbeat and positive. Kelli was a calculus student of Skip and graduated from LNE in 1987. She has been teaching math (including calculus) at Southeast High School for 30 years. Kelli considers Skip a mentor and is grateful for the education she received from Skip and the other iconic math teachers at Northeast. We pray you always have happy memories of Skip, he was a wonderful person.
Kelli Roeber Schoening and Lynn Schoening
School
July 1, 2021
Jo and Family I am sad to hear of Skip's passing but I know many fond memories of him will remain with you forever. I always loved his wonderful smile and his encouraging words. He has impacted so many teachers (myself included) and students over his career. He was Nebraska's first Presidential Awardee and set the bar high for those who have received the award since. Thank you for sharing him with our math education community. My thoughts and prayers to you all Deb Romanek, NE Department of Education
Deb Romanek
July 1, 2021
Mr. Thomas was a fantastic math teacher and person! As a Lincoln Northeast graduate I offer heartfelt condolences to his family. God's blessings to all of you.
Cindy Sundeen
School
June 30, 2021
Jo and family, condolences on the loss of your husband. May the comfort of family and friends help you through this time.
Lori Nakagawa (Nansel)
School
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Skips passing. I knew Skip from when he worked at NC+. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Mary Schuett
Friend
June 29, 2021
