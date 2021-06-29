Buren "Skip" Thomas

September 17, 1938 - June 26, 2021

Dr. Buren "Skip" Thomas, 82, of Lincoln, passed away June 26, 2021. Born September 17, 1938, in Cowles, NE to Glen and Bertha (Greenhalgh) Thomas. Skip was the Mathematics Department Chairman at Lincoln Northeast High School and a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Skip was awarded the Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher of the Year in 1972 and Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 1983, and numerous other awards.

Family members include his wife, Jo; daughters Kerry (Paul) Oddo, Elkhorn and Leisa Carlberg, Lincoln; grandchildren Dr. Lauren Maloley (Coley O'Neill), Omaha, Dr. Peter (Ashley) Maloley, Bennington, Andrew (Harmony) Carlberg, Muscatine, IA, and Matthew Carlberg, Madison, WI; great-grandchildren Aurora Jo Maloley and Taran James Carlberg; brothers Dale (Linda) and Robert (Angie) Thomas; sister Linda Kort; sister-in-law Pauline Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bruce, brother-in-law Dennis Kort, and son-in-law Jim Carlberg.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday (7-1-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Burial in Fairview Cemetery following reception. Memorials to Sunrise Kiwanis Club or St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Visitation with family present from 3-5 pm Wednesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com