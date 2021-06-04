Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Calvin B. Dahlke
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
505 N. Bellevue
Hastings, NE

Calvin B. Dahlke

March 30, 2021

Calvin B. Dahlke, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Alda, NE died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Lin Dahlke of Arlington, WA, and Ron and Deb Dahlke of Lincoln, NE; two daughters and son-in-law, Dara and Jerry Gemar of Omaha, NE and Julie Dahlke of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Inurnment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Alda United Methodist Church, the donor's choice or to the family.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
505 N. Bellevue, Hastings, NE
Jun
7
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
505 N. Bellevue, Hastings, NE
Jun
7
Inurnment
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss Prayers he went peacefully
Barb Wiltgen
Family
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results