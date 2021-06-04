Calvin B. Dahlke

March 30, 2021

Calvin B. Dahlke, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Alda, NE died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Lin Dahlke of Arlington, WA, and Ron and Deb Dahlke of Lincoln, NE; two daughters and son-in-law, Dara and Jerry Gemar of Omaha, NE and Julie Dahlke of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Inurnment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Alda United Methodist Church, the donor's choice or to the family.