Carl E. Jones
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE

Carl E. Jones

June 15, 1946 - September 16, 2021

Carl E. Jones, 75, of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1946 to John and Mary (Woolman) Jones in Lincoln.

Carl leaves behind his wife, Nancy, of 55 years. His son, Brian. His daughter, Deborah and son-in-law, Jeff and Granddaughter Andrea. He is also survived by his brothers, John Jones and Tom (JaNelle) Jones of Murdock; sister, Elaine (Mike) Royce of Gretna; sister-in-law, Sandy Webb of Texas. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Close friends, Tom and Chris Rosencrans of Omaha. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Irene Bergman; sister-in-law, Colleen Jones; and niece Kim Jones.

Visitation: 5 - 7 pm Monday, September 20, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Funeral Service with military honors, 10:30 am Tuesday, September 21, at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, 23001 N 162nd Rd, Greenwood, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sesostris Shrine Temple, 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca, NE 68430 or Cedar Hill United Methodist Church. The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Cedar Hill United Methodist Church
23001 N 162nd Rd, Greenwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
We want to extend our sympathy to Nancy and family. He was such a nice guy.
Ron and Sharon Cerveny
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 19, 2021
