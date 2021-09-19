Carl E. Jones

June 15, 1946 - September 16, 2021

Carl E. Jones, 75, of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1946 to John and Mary (Woolman) Jones in Lincoln.

Carl leaves behind his wife, Nancy, of 55 years. His son, Brian. His daughter, Deborah and son-in-law, Jeff and Granddaughter Andrea. He is also survived by his brothers, John Jones and Tom (JaNelle) Jones of Murdock; sister, Elaine (Mike) Royce of Gretna; sister-in-law, Sandy Webb of Texas. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Close friends, Tom and Chris Rosencrans of Omaha. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Irene Bergman; sister-in-law, Colleen Jones; and niece Kim Jones.

Visitation: 5 - 7 pm Monday, September 20, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Funeral Service with military honors, 10:30 am Tuesday, September 21, at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, 23001 N 162nd Rd, Greenwood, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sesostris Shrine Temple, 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca, NE 68430 or Cedar Hill United Methodist Church. The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.