Carl G. Marks
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Carl G. Marks

December 11, 2021

Carl G. Marks, 91, of Roca, NE passed away December 11, 2021. Carl was born in Hammond, Indiana to Salvo and Caroline Marks. He married the love of his life, Virginia Copelin in 1954 and raised four children. He worked as retail store manager in Chicago, Texas, and Nebraska, where he retired in 1985.

Carl served in the Korean War, received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and served as State Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in addition to Post Commander of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Legion. He was one of 136 Nebraskans selected for the Korean War Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2014.

Carl was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church where he served as acolyte, lector, member of the Parish Council, Knights of Columbus, and spearheaded the Bishop's Stewardship Appeal (DDP) for several years.Carl was an avid photographer, stamp collector and loved raising cattle, gardening, mineral collecting, and bird watching. He had a sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Carla (and Choice) Thomas, Walters, OK; Laura (and Francis) Hymel, Midland, TX; Linda (and Kerry) Jackson, Lincoln, NE and Dave (and Lisa) Marks, Lincoln, NE, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, and his beloved wife, Virginia.

Rosary 6 PM Friday, December 17, Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home (visitation prior from 4-6 PM). Funeral Mass Saturday, December 18, 10:30 AM (St. Michael's Catholic Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael's Building Fund (9101 South 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68516). Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
17
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carl was a joy to be around. I am so glad I had the pleasure of knowing him. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed!
Misha Fitzgerald
Other
January 3, 2022
Old friend from Harvester Restraunt days. Recently moved back to Lincoln. Carl and I used to take photos together. I spent time with Virginia while she was sick. Sorry for your loss.
Barb Wenzl Gould
December 31, 2021
