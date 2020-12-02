Carl William Bohlmeyer

March 25, 1935 - November 27, 2020

Carl William Bohlmeyer, 85, of Lincoln passed away on November 27th. Born in Plymouth, Nebraska on March 25, 1935 to Hattie & Henry Bohlmeyer. He grew up in and around the area of Fairbury and Plymouth Nebraska. He graduated from Platte Valley Academy in Shelton, NE in 1953. He met his wife of 65 years, Marlene there and they married on November 5, 1955. Carl then served two years in the U.S. Army as a medic stateside in Washington D.C. After returning to Nebraska, they had two daughters, Kim and Sandie.

He spent the majority of his life sanding and refinishing wood floors. He began learning the trade from a local company a few years after graduating from Platte Valley Academy. Later he and his business partner, Ben Schroeder, went into business together crafting floors for several area builders. When wood floor took a dip in popularity, they got into building houses. He started his own company, Carl Bohlmeyer Floor Sanding, around 1980 and it is still in operation today. Overall, he had been in the floor sanding and refinishing business for close to 50 years.

He was an avid bowler and participated in several tournaments across the country. He often placed in the top 20 and was proud of his 4th place in the ABC Association Tournament. He bowled in leagues with his wife and daughter Kim. Carl had a way with words and people whether it was engaging customers with stories and tips during an estimate of their wood floors or playing games with his family and friends.

His family's fondest memories are of the phrases they call "Carl-isms". These often surfaced during the many times they would play dominos and a variety of card based games together. Some of these included referring to positive experiences in life as "Good rocks in our bucket" and anyone he or his family collected in the family unit as "Our people". To this group, he frequently gave silly nicknames which reminded them of experiences that had made them laugh.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene (Kugler) Bohlmeyer, daughters, Kim Roberts, Steve Wagner: Son in Law and business partner; Sandie (Doug) Simpson; grandsons, Kurtis (Stacey) Conover, Matt (Sara) Hazen; and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and seven of his 10 siblings.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Steve Wagner, Mike Boles, Matt Hazen, Kurtis Conover, Justin Shank, Doug Simpson. A graveside service will be held for the family on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at College View Cemetery located at S 70th Street & Pioneers Blvd. A private memorial service for the family will follow at 3:00 PM at the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church at 4801 Prescott Ave. "This service will be available on live stream by going to https://www.collegeviewchurch.org/ "The family welcomes any memories and messages which can be sent on his obituary listing on roperandsons.com or "Hug from Home". Memorials can be made in care of the family for later designation.