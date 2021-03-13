Carlene E. Svoboda

April 7, 1945 - March 9, 2021

Carlene E. Svoboda, 75 of Wahoo, NE entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born April 7, 1945 in York, NE to Ben and Ida (Klepper) Lierman. She attended Peace Lutheran School in Waco, NE and Ben's Hair College in Lincoln. On October 19, 1973, Carlene was united in marriage to James "Jim" Svoboda at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Lincoln, NE.

Carlene was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. Carlene was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, St. Wenceslaus Sewing Ladies, St. Wenceslaus PCCW, Saunders County Fair Board and Saunders County Amusement Association.

She is survived by her children, Jill (Jeff) Maly of Weston, NE, Trisha (Jonathan) Little of Lincoln, Mandy (David) Boehle of Lincoln and Tim (Jessi) Svoboda of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Virgil Lierman, Delnar Lierman, Bernadine (Myron) Goeke, Geraldine (Merle) Naber and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ida Lierman; husband Jim Svoboda; sister, Ileen Swett.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday (3/12/2021) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE 68066. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. In lieu of flowers memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.