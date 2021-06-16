Menu
Carly M. Schaaf
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Carly M. Schaaf

1998 - 2021

Carly M. Schaaf, 23, was born April 7, 1998 to David and Shari (Tontegode) Schaaf. She attended Prescott Elementary, Irving Jr. High and Southeast High schools.

Carly was preceded in death by her grandfathers; Richard Schaaf, Bernie Yost, Don Cotton, uncle; Jason Tontegode, and beloved dog, Roscoe. Survivors include: parents Dave and Shari Schaaf of Lincoln; sister Kayla Schaaf of Lincoln; grandparents Connie Yost and Susan Schaaf of Lincoln, Juris and Marlene Tontegode of Sun City West, AZ, and Jane Cotton of Portland, OR; as well as her beloved dogs Cali, Zeus and Mary.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, June 18th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. in Lincoln. Memorials to the family in Care Of Roper and Sons for future designation. Condolences at roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel
3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to each and everyone. Words cannot explain the pain you all are feeling. If there is anything I can do, please PM me. My prayers are to the family, in healing in time. I am so sorry for your loss.
Veronica Johnson
Friend
June 18, 2021
We are sending our love and condolences to the family, big prayers for all
Nick and Rebecca Schlueter
June 17, 2021
So sorry Connie to you and your whole family, you´ve been tested so much. Faith in God will get you thru. Again very sorry.
Steve Sayers
Other
June 17, 2021
Our prayers go out to the family . Such a sad time for you all .
Jerome Jan Heuertz
June 16, 2021
My heart breaks for you all. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all
Joyce Payne
Other
June 16, 2021
