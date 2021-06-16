Carly M. Schaaf

1998 - 2021

Carly M. Schaaf, 23, was born April 7, 1998 to David and Shari (Tontegode) Schaaf. She attended Prescott Elementary, Irving Jr. High and Southeast High schools.

Carly was preceded in death by her grandfathers; Richard Schaaf, Bernie Yost, Don Cotton, uncle; Jason Tontegode, and beloved dog, Roscoe. Survivors include: parents Dave and Shari Schaaf of Lincoln; sister Kayla Schaaf of Lincoln; grandparents Connie Yost and Susan Schaaf of Lincoln, Juris and Marlene Tontegode of Sun City West, AZ, and Jane Cotton of Portland, OR; as well as her beloved dogs Cali, Zeus and Mary.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, June 18th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. in Lincoln. Memorials to the family in Care Of Roper and Sons for future designation. Condolences at roperandsons.com.