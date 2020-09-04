Carol Ann Garrison

October 3, 1950 - August 14, 2020

Carol Ann Garrison, age 69, of Woodland, CA went to be with her Lord August 14, 2020. Carol was born in Lincoln, NE on October 3, 1950 to parents Melvin and Jeanette Morrissey. A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many, Carol dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She was a bright light to all who knew and loved her. Throughout her short life, Carol stood strong in her faith and gracefully persevered through each challenge life presented to her, inspiring those who knew her. She spent many years as a cosmetologist keeping her clients looking sharp, while lending a kind ear and friendly conversation. Her knack for fashion and home decor were admired by many.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Garrison; son Joseph Shaw Jr.; parents Melvin and Jeanette Morrissey; and sister-in-law Adeline Morrissey. Carol's legacy lives on through her daughters Patty Rivas and Billie Jo Kisamore; son-in-law Jose Rivas; grandchildren Ashly, Adrianna, and Jose Jr Rivas, Joshua and Jordan Shaw, and Jeweliann Kisamore; brothers Thomas Morrissey and David Morrissey; sister-in-law Cindy Morrissey; niece Kasey Patterson and nephew Geoff Morrissey; numerous cousins, and countless cherished friends.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Donations in Carol's memory can be made to the American Heart Association.