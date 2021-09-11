Menu
Carol A. Bonness
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Carol A. (Rasmussen) Bonness

July 26, 1939 - September 9, 2021

Carol A. (Rasmussen) Bonness, 82, of Lincoln passed away September 9, 2021. Born July 26, 1939, in Beatrice, NE to Darrell and Louise (Petska) McOstrich. Carol retired after 25 years as a schoolteacher in Baltimore, MD, Omaha, and Waverly schools. She was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Carol was past president of Delta Gamma Alumni and founder of the Delta Gamma Young Alumni Award. She also was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DX, Junior League, Head Start Health Advisory-Vision Board and RAK (Random Acts of Kindness). Carol was the former owner of Foot In The Door Marketing Service and spent over 40 years as a Mary Kay consultant.

Family members include her husband, Bryce; daughters Karen (Mark) Warren, Lincoln, and Laura (Corey) Decker, Victor, NY; sons Steve Rasmussen, Kansas City, KS and Dan Rasmussen, Shawnee, KS; grandchildren Meg Warren, Lincoln, Sydney Rose and Kyle Rasmussen, Kansas City, KS, Bryant, Ainsley, and McKinley Decker, Victor, NY, Alana and Neleigh Rasmussen, Shawnee, KS, stepchildren Angela Bonness Johnson, Arlington, TX and Andrew (Dawn) Bonness, Lincoln, NE, stepgrandchildren, Erin (Zach) Brown, Oklahoma City, OK, Alissa Larson, Arlington, TX, and Katie and Ella Bonness, Lincoln, NE, sister Pat Hughes (Art), Bethesda, MD. Preceded in death by her parents, first husband Del Rasmussen, and son Doug Rasmussen.

Memorial Service 4:00 PM Thursday, September 16th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr (40th and Yankee Hill). Livestreaming available at roperandsons.com. Memorials to Nebraska Leukemia Association or Nebraska Audiology (Barkley) UNL. Condolences at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol´s smile will be missed yet always remembered. She was a wonderful lady. Bless you all.
Linda Mason
September 16, 2021
Sorry to read Carol going to her heavenly home. Sympathies to her entire family.
Mary Rasmussen Williams
Family
September 16, 2021
May her sweet memory be for a blessing. I deeply regret that i cannot be with you on Thursday.... a holy day for me. I will plant a Tree in Israel in Carol's beloved memory. With love, Brenda/Family
Brenda Friedman-Ingraham
Friend
September 12, 2021
Love you both very much!!!
steve boveia
September 12, 2021
