Carol A. (Rasmussen) Bonness

July 26, 1939 - September 9, 2021

Carol A. (Rasmussen) Bonness, 82, of Lincoln passed away September 9, 2021. Born July 26, 1939, in Beatrice, NE to Darrell and Louise (Petska) McOstrich. Carol retired after 25 years as a schoolteacher in Baltimore, MD, Omaha, and Waverly schools. She was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Carol was past president of Delta Gamma Alumni and founder of the Delta Gamma Young Alumni Award. She also was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DX, Junior League, Head Start Health Advisory-Vision Board and RAK (Random Acts of Kindness). Carol was the former owner of Foot In The Door Marketing Service and spent over 40 years as a Mary Kay consultant.

Family members include her husband, Bryce; daughters Karen (Mark) Warren, Lincoln, and Laura (Corey) Decker, Victor, NY; sons Steve Rasmussen, Kansas City, KS and Dan Rasmussen, Shawnee, KS; grandchildren Meg Warren, Lincoln, Sydney Rose and Kyle Rasmussen, Kansas City, KS, Bryant, Ainsley, and McKinley Decker, Victor, NY, Alana and Neleigh Rasmussen, Shawnee, KS, stepchildren Angela Bonness Johnson, Arlington, TX and Andrew (Dawn) Bonness, Lincoln, NE, stepgrandchildren, Erin (Zach) Brown, Oklahoma City, OK, Alissa Larson, Arlington, TX, and Katie and Ella Bonness, Lincoln, NE, sister Pat Hughes (Art), Bethesda, MD. Preceded in death by her parents, first husband Del Rasmussen, and son Doug Rasmussen.

Memorial Service 4:00 PM Thursday, September 16th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr (40th and Yankee Hill). Livestreaming available at roperandsons.com. Memorials to Nebraska Leukemia Association or Nebraska Audiology (Barkley) UNL. Condolences at Roperandsons.com