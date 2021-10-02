Carol N. Carlson

July 16, 1936 - September 26, 2021

Carol N. Carlson was born July 16, 1936 in Ord, Nebraska to Oscar and Ella (Clouse) Goff. She passed away September 26, 2021 in Lincoln. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years Edwin Carlson; parents; brothers Gerald and Herald; sister Virginia Hulbert; 2 nieces; and one nephew. She is survived by her children Bruce, Brad, and Amy (Mike Pritchard); 4 grandchildren: Joshua, Mary Beth, and Matthew Pritchard, and Jake Steele; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-nieces.

At Carol's request, there will be no funeral service. She will be cremated and buried with Edwin in Maine on private family land. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 16th from 2-4 pm at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 "Q" Street, Lincoln, NE 68520. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tabitha Journey House or Tabitha Hospice at 4720 Randolph Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Carol's family would like to thank the Tabitha Journey House and Tabitha Hospice for the tender loving care and respect that they provided her during her last few months of life.

