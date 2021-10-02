Menu
Carol N. Carlson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Nebraska Cremation Society
911 N. Linden Street
Wahoo, NE

Carol N. Carlson

July 16, 1936 - September 26, 2021

Carol N. Carlson was born July 16, 1936 in Ord, Nebraska to Oscar and Ella (Clouse) Goff. She passed away September 26, 2021 in Lincoln. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years Edwin Carlson; parents; brothers Gerald and Herald; sister Virginia Hulbert; 2 nieces; and one nephew. She is survived by her children Bruce, Brad, and Amy (Mike Pritchard); 4 grandchildren: Joshua, Mary Beth, and Matthew Pritchard, and Jake Steele; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-nieces.

At Carol's request, there will be no funeral service. She will be cremated and buried with Edwin in Maine on private family land. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 16th from 2-4 pm at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 "Q" Street, Lincoln, NE 68520. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tabitha Journey House or Tabitha Hospice at 4720 Randolph Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Carol's family would like to thank the Tabitha Journey House and Tabitha Hospice for the tender loving care and respect that they provided her during her last few months of life.

Leave online condolences at NebraskaCremation.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hillcrest Country Club
9401 "Q" Street,, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I had many enjoyable times spent with Carol. She was a wonderful friend and she will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go to her family.
Phyllis Filbert
Friend
October 15, 2021
Oh, the wonderful memories I treasure of your mother and your family! She made a young teacher feel comfortable and trusted me with all of you- what a lady- my sincere sympathy-
Pam Rathe
School
October 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Carol's family. She became a friend years ago. She will be missed. God grant you comfort and strength to endure this difficult time.
Marjorie Schwabauer
Family
October 2, 2021
