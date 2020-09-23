Carol Damkroger

November 25, 1961 - September 22, 2020

Carol Damkroger age 58 of Firth, NE went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2020 while at home after a 10 month battle with cancer. Born November 25, 1961 and was raised in a Christ-centered home in Stromsburg, NE with her 6 siblings and loving parents. She married the love of her life, Rick in 1986 and they raised 3 beautiful children together. Anyone who knew Carol can testify that she lit up any room with her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Even up to the end of her life on earth, she was more concerned with the needs of others than herself. She was a prayer warrior, and her legacy will live on through the many pages of her intimate prayers with God. Carol had no fear in her cancer diagnosis, she proclaimed God's goodness and His faithfulness. She knew her healing was in the Lord's hands, and we rejoice that she is finally healed in her Savior's arms.

Carol is survived by her husband Rick of 33 years; three children, Kaitlyn (Jordan) Goode of Lincoln and children Ellery, Graham, Brooks, Lindsay (Jon) Davidson of Lincoln and their children Eli and Thad, Jordan Damkroger of Lincoln; parents Carl and Lottie Johnson of Stromsburg; mother-in-law and father-in-law Marlene and Ron Damkroger of Lincoln; sister Carla (Cregg) Wennstrom of Antioch, IL, sister Cathy (Ron) Carson of Stromsburg, sister Cherri (Scott) Lindburg of Stromsburg, brother Scott (Cathy) Johnson of Stromsburg, Cindy (Ron) Kutschkau of Stromsburg, Colleen (Charlie) Johnson of Harrisonville, MO; sister-in-law Valerie (David) Wegener of Lincoln; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service and visitation details pending. Memorials to Life Bridge Ministries International (the Ensenada, Mexico ministry which was a huge passion in Carol's life) and Christian Heritage. Arrangements by Metcalf Funeral Home, Firth, NE.