Carol Marie Disney

March 19, 1944 – May 29, 2021.

Visitation Thursday, June 3, 2021, 11:00 am, at Grace Lutheran Church. 2225 Washington St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Lunch Reception to follow at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.