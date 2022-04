Carol June Elliott

December 29, 1946 - February 26, 2020

Carol June Elliott, born December 29, 1946 passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020. We were unable to celebrate due to covid but would like you to join us now for a celebration of life. It will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Prairie Bowmen Archery Club 1432 N Cotner Blvd, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers suggested to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. https://donate.lls.org Condolences to lincolnfh.com.