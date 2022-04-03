Carol Jean (Schiermann) Hansen

April 3, 1936 - March 25, 2022

Carol Jean (Schiermann) Hansen, 85, of Lincoln, passed away on March 25, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1936 in Lincoln to Jacob J. and Rose G. (Tesch) Schiermann. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1954 and married Owen R. Hansen of Lincoln on July 9, 1955. She was retired from the food service at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She was a member of the United Lutheran Church, Wonder Women, TOPS, Christian Women's Club, as well as the Lincoln Lutheran and United Lutheran choirs.

Survivors include her husband Owen; son David (Martha) Hansen of Lincoln; daughters Lauri (Robert) Cayou of Lincoln, Janelle Hansen of Lincoln, Karen Foudray of Lincoln, Marci (Scott) Kudrna of Wayne, NE, Debra Hansen of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ralph Schiermann, Wes (Lynnda) Schiermann, Barb Rivers, and Stan (Phyllis) Schiermann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Jeanette Schiermann, sister-in-law Sharon "Schatzie" Schiermann, brother-in-law Darryl Rivers, and brother Donavan Tesch.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 8th at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont Street, Lincoln, NE 68507. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7th at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE with the family greeting from 5:00-7:00 p.m. In Carol's honor, you may wear her favorite color – red. Memorials to the United Lutheran Church. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com