Carol Kay Johnk

May 25, 1952 - April 5, 2022

Carol Kay Johnk, age 69, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Carol was born May 25, 1952 to Quentin F. and Wilma (Adamson) Orr. Carol grew up in Lincoln with her parents on South 18th Street with her two sisters, Nancy and Pam and years later her brother James. Carol went to Lincoln High and after graduation, decided to go to Peru State College to get her teaching degree.

It was there she would meet the love of her life Dennis Johnk in 1974, the two would marry on June 28, 1975. They remained in Peru until Dennis graduated and their first child was born, Sara (1977). They moved back to Lincoln as a family of 3. Carol never used that teaching degree as she returned to work at Nebraska Litho (Jacob North). Carol worked there until 2010 when she retired.

In 1984, Carol and Dennis would lose their infant sons, Quentin and Vernon. In 1986, the family welcomed Jesse (1986) and their family was complete. Carol and Dennis would follow their children through high school at softball, basketball, soccer and hockey. You would find them in the stands cheering on their kids as well as their friends. That tradition carried over to watching their grandkids play.

She is survived by, her husband, Dennis; their children, Sara (Randy) Beach of Lincoln and their children Jackson, Ava and Tyson; Jesse (Miceala) and their children Mason, Kyla and Jazlin; sisters Nancy (Ronald) Hunkins, Lincoln, NE, Pam (Doug) Lannin, Lincoln, NE and brother James (Margot) Orr, Valentine, NE; sisters-in-law Linda Lobaugh, Dow City, IA and Luann (Rob) Woolsey, Lewis, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from on Sunday, April 10, 2022 with a funeral service to follow 10 am Monday, April 11, 2022 both at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Peru State College.