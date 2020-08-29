Carol May (Frazee) Lantz

May 19, 1932 - August 27, 2020

Carol May (Frazee) Lantz was born in rural Pawnee County, Neb., on May 19, 1932, to Hattie Reed and Willard Frazee. She graduated from Summerfield (Kan.) High School in the spring of 1950, and married William (Bill) Lantz on Dec. 2, 1950. Together, Carol and Bill raised three children in Lincoln. Carol worked at J.C. Penny in several positions from 1961 to 1984. She then went to work for the Credit Bureau of Lincoln as a credit reporter and home loan analyst until 1994, when she retired.

Carol was a spirited supporter of Nebraska sports, especially volleyball, men's and women's basketball and Husker football. She enjoyed following the Huskers whether in person or at home. Carol also enjoyed gardening, yard work, embroidery, needlework, quilting and watching her grandchildren participate in all of their activities. Carol was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln from 1965 until her death. She was in the Grace Notes bell choir and was also a volunteer at the church. Her faith provided her much comfort in her hours of need.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, William Lantz; parents Willard and Hattie Frazee; In-laws Lloyd and Marjorie Lantz; brother and sister-in-law Donald (Dorothy) Frazee; brother Richard Frazee; sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann (Jack) Koch; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert (Rosemary) Lantz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald (Hallie) Reis; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Frazee; grandson Matt Heiserman, great-granddaughter Tiffany Heiserman, along with numerous other relatives and friends. She is survived by her children, Bev (Carl) Heiserman, of Tucson, Arizona; Duane (Julia) Lantz, of Lincoln; Roger (Brenda) Lantz, of Humeston, Iowa; grandchildren Zach Heiserman; Ryan, Russel and Kyle Lantz; Ashley (Lantz) Albers and Alex Lantz; great-grandchildren Mykala, Gabriel, Brady, Nickalas, Zoe, Lukas, Cole, Kylie, Noah, Dakota, Tucker, Rozlynn and Landon.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) at St. Marks Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Memorials may be sent to St. Marks Memorial Garden and St. Marks Methodist Church, as well as Summerfield Cemetery Grounds in Summerfield, Kansas.