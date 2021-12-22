Carol Lee Mueller

June 22, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Carol Lee Mueller, of Lincoln, was born on June 22, 1939 to Leland and Lottie May (Barton) Coon in Ravenna. Carol passed away in Lincoln on December 19, 2021 at the age of 82.

She is survived by her son, Lonnie (Linda) Mueller of Lincoln; daughters, Lori Fricke of Ulysses and Linde Nelson of Fremont; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Susan) Coon of Buena Vista, Arkansas, Jim (Janet) Coon of Seward; sisters-in-law, Pollie Coon, Jackie Coon. Preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Mueller; son, Leslie Mueller; parents, brothers, Johnnie and Bobby Coon, aunt, Phyllis Barton and son-in-law Jan Fricke.

Gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 8, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Committal: Seward Cemetery. Memorials in care of the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.