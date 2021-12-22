Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Lee Mueller
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Carol Lee Mueller

June 22, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Carol Lee Mueller, of Lincoln, was born on June 22, 1939 to Leland and Lottie May (Barton) Coon in Ravenna. Carol passed away in Lincoln on December 19, 2021 at the age of 82.

She is survived by her son, Lonnie (Linda) Mueller of Lincoln; daughters, Lori Fricke of Ulysses and Linde Nelson of Fremont; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Susan) Coon of Buena Vista, Arkansas, Jim (Janet) Coon of Seward; sisters-in-law, Pollie Coon, Jackie Coon. Preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Mueller; son, Leslie Mueller; parents, brothers, Johnnie and Bobby Coon, aunt, Phyllis Barton and son-in-law Jan Fricke.

Gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 8, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Committal: Seward Cemetery. Memorials in care of the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Gathering
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Volzke Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss, I really enjoyed Carol.
Missy Pruss
December 24, 2021
I was Carol nurse and we become friends. We shared families stories and memories. She was diagnosed with Dementia but she never forgot what we talked about from weeks too weeks.She had a million dollar smile and plenty of sarcastic.. Love you Mrs Carol, it´s so difficult going to work and not being greeted with your big beautiful genius smile
Evelyn Strong
Work
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results