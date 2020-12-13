To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
You folks have my heartfelt sympathy at the loss of your loved one!! I knew her from the Lexington and always enjoyed her friendship and kindness to everyone!! She will be greatly missed!! You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Mary Lou Wiley
Work
December 7, 2021
Cheryl and family so sorry for your loss heaven has a new angel she was the sweetest gal to work with
Nan Boardman
December 14, 2020
To Carols family, I am sorry to hear of Carols passing, we worked together at the supply office, she was fun to be around.best to your families.
Doris
December 13, 2020
Sheryl and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother, grandmother and loved one. I always enjoyed working with Carol and visiting with her at church. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Anna Allison
December 13, 2020
Knew Carol at the Lexington and always enjoyed talking with her! Very friendly and fun to know! She will be missed!!