Carol Marie (Strawser) Umholtz

March 10, 2021

Carol is preceded in death by Robert F. Strawser (father), Mildred Solada (mother), Elwood Solada (step-father) and Robert "Bobby" J. Strawser (brother). She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Steven (Tammy) and Darbi along with sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved grandpups.

Services: Friday, March 19 at 1 pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I Street, Omaha, NE 68137. For those unable to attend, livestream will be available. Memorials to Arthritis Foundation Nebraska. Go to www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries.