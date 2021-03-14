Menu
Carol Marie Umholtz
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE

Carol Marie (Strawser) Umholtz

March 10, 2021

Carol is preceded in death by Robert F. Strawser (father), Mildred Solada (mother), Elwood Solada (step-father) and Robert "Bobby" J. Strawser (brother). She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Steven (Tammy) and Darbi along with sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved grandpups.

Services: Friday, March 19 at 1 pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I Street, Omaha, NE 68137. For those unable to attend, livestream will be available. Memorials to Arthritis Foundation Nebraska. Go to www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
1:00p.m.
King of Kings Lutheran Church
11615 I Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
My deepest condolences to Deacon and family during the passing of Carol.
She was a friend and classmate who grew up living beside my grandparents. She will be in your hearts forever. God Bless
Dick Dibeler
Classmate
March 20, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Carol’s passing. I was fortunate to see Carol at our last class reunion. My deepest sympathy to Richard and family.
Linda Howard Haffly
Classmate
March 19, 2021
Valerie A. DeSalle and family
March 18, 2021
We always enjoyed having Carol and Deacon and Steve to our place for the 4th of July celebrations and -- from Theron -- having the opportunity to sit in Carol's place at a Nebraska volleyball match or two. Our love and condolences to your family.
The Arnolds
March 17, 2021
We are so sad for your family. Your Mom was so gracious and kind, always. Praying for you and your Dad and brother to be comforted.
Wright and Karen Wheeler
March 17, 2021
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS STEVE , YES KNOW WHAT YOU ARE GOING THROUGH NOW !! LOST MY MOM ESTHER GARCIA 20 YRS A GO LAST MONTH STILL HURTS LIKE THE DAY SHE LEFT ME , BE STRONG LIKE CAROL WANTED YOU TO BE OK FROM YOUR RACER FRIEND CHUCK GARCIA
CHUCK GARCIA
March 16, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Carol, will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jill Dasher Family
March 15, 2021
Darbi and Family, so sorry to read about your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time!
Bill and Shelly Gauthier
March 14, 2021
Nancy, Donna and Tina
March 13, 2021
Umholtz family.....We were so blessed to become your neighbors on South 10th Street in Plattsmouth. Carol and 3 year-old Darbi were there even the first day to welcome us! Carol set a high standard to all she met by displaying her happy, giving personality throughout her life. She was a loving wife, mother, neighbor and friend.....we are better people for having known her and you. We know she is celebrating her reward in Heaven now!
Garrison family
March 13, 2021
Garrison family
March 13, 2021
Nancy,Jeff,Cj,Crissy,Al,Jules
March 13, 2021
Dear Richard, Steve, Darbi, Tammy and the grand pups, My deepest condolences to you in Carol´s passing. I know that God has her in His arms and that you all will be reunited in Heaven some day to continue to share the love you shared here on earth. May God soften your sadness and comfort you knowing that she is with Him. Much love and prayers, Wendi
Wendi Proctor
March 13, 2021
We love you, Carol. So glad you are singing and dancing, cane free in heaven! You will be missed!
Larry, Lana, Lindsey & Ashley fox
March 13, 2021
Deacan, Darby, and Steven, We are so deeply sorrowful for the loss of Carol. She was such a precious and beautiful lady. You are are so dear to us and being such a great example for a newlywed couple stationed in Nebraska. We loved our weekends with all four of you. Love and prayers to you all.
Patti Andrews
March 13, 2021
My Cousin Carol was a tremendous influence in my life, from my childhood through adulthood. Always loving, caring, devoted to the Lord and our family. Carol, you will forever in my heart.
Donna Ogden
March 13, 2021
Ken and I send our sympathy to Deacon, Steven,Tammy, Darbi. We were saddened to hear of Carol´s passing. She will always hold a special place in my heart and she is now at peace with her Lord.
Ken and Penny Sanderson
March 13, 2021
Darbi, our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Praise God she can now do all those things she couldn't here in this life. Wish I couls have known her. She sounds like such a joy to know and be around. Ken & Kim
Ken & Kim Brady
March 13, 2021
Deacon - So sorry to hear of Carol´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bob and Donna Baldwin
March 13, 2021
I always enjoyed working with Carol while we were both at Mutual of Omaha. May she rest in peace.
Craig Enenbach
March 13, 2021
I will miss seeing Carol.She was always happy even though she was suffering with her pain.I am happy that she is no longer suffering and is at peace.Prayers to Dick and family.
Cindy Larson RN VNA
March 13, 2021
