Carol Ann Wissink

September 3, 1952 - September 15, 2021

Carol Ann Wissink, 69, Omaha, died 9/15/21. Carol was born 9/3/52 in Lincoln, NE to Alvin and Viola (Abbink) Siefert. She was an underwriter for Blue Cross & Blue Shield and a member of Community Bible Church.

Family includes: daughters, Sarah (Jason) Druskis, Omaha, NE and Rachel Wissink, Axtell, NE; grandson, Cody Druskis; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Cecil (Claudia) Wissink, Omaha, NE, Daryl (Cathy) Wissink, Rugby, ND and Kevin (Lorene) Wissink, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Alda Wissink.

Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, NE 68924. Memorials may be given to Mosaic Bethphage Mission, PO Box 67, Axtell, NE 68924. Condolences on line at MetcalfFuneralServices.com