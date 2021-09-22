Menu
Carol Ann Wissink
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Carol Ann Wissink

September 3, 1952 - September 15, 2021

Carol Ann Wissink, 69, Omaha, died 9/15/21. Carol was born 9/3/52 in Lincoln, NE to Alvin and Viola (Abbink) Siefert. She was an underwriter for Blue Cross & Blue Shield and a member of Community Bible Church.

Family includes: daughters, Sarah (Jason) Druskis, Omaha, NE and Rachel Wissink, Axtell, NE; grandson, Cody Druskis; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Cecil (Claudia) Wissink, Omaha, NE, Daryl (Cathy) Wissink, Rugby, ND and Kevin (Lorene) Wissink, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Alda Wissink.

Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, NE 68924. Memorials may be given to Mosaic Bethphage Mission, PO Box 67, Axtell, NE 68924. Condolences on line at MetcalfFuneralServices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Community Bible Church
9001 Q St., Omaha, NE
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
