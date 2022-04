Carol Jean Wood

December 25, 1924 - January 7, 2022

Carol Jean (Erdman) Wood, 97, died peacefully on January, 7, 2022 at Knolls Senior Living in Lincoln, NE.

Carol leaves behind her children, Deborah Duval (Gerald Tessin), Lincoln, NE; Drake (Connie) Wood, Lennox, SD; Teresa (Curt) Mentzer; grandchildren, Chad (Sherri) Duval, Amy (Cliff) Carlson, Lincoln, NE; Melissa (Troy) Milea-Wood, Skip (Amanda) Wood, Queen Creek, AZ; Max (Jen) Mentzer, Omaha NE; Alex (Lisa) Mentzer, Sam Mentzer (special friend Angelic Lugo) Chicago, IL;12 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her parents, four siblings and in-laws.

Her memorial service and celebration with family and friends will be held at a later date TBD. Condolences at wyuka.com.