Carole A. Ross

September 12, 2021

Carole A. Ross, 81, of Lincoln passed away on September 12, 2021. She was born to Arlin and Inez Ross in Lincoln. She was a member of Horizons Community Church.

Family members include son Tracy Ross; brothers Larry Ross and Kevin (Sandra) Ross; grandchildren Hannah and Hailey Ross and their mother Shaula Ross; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway, Lincoln (16). Memorials may be given to Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com