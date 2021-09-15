Menu
Carole A. Ross
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Carole A. Ross

September 12, 2021

Carole A. Ross, 81, of Lincoln passed away on September 12, 2021. She was born to Arlin and Inez Ross in Lincoln. She was a member of Horizons Community Church.

Family members include son Tracy Ross; brothers Larry Ross and Kevin (Sandra) Ross; grandchildren Hannah and Hailey Ross and their mother Shaula Ross; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway, Lincoln (16). Memorials may be given to Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Horizons Community Church
3200 Grainger Parkway, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
You were a great big sister, who always had time for me and my family. I'll cherish our memories forever. Peace be with Tracy and his family. Love Kevin
Kevin Ross
September 18, 2021
