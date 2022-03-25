Carolee Evelyn Winkelman Coffin

March 22, 2022

Carolee Evelyn Winkelman Coffin, age 89, previously of Osceola, slipped away from us on March 22, 2022 at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Care Center in Seward, where she resided since July 2020.

She loved her family, (and chocolates and ice cream) and leaves behind to mourn her loss, Sisters: Lenore Rambour of Columbus and Candice (Monty) Sanley of Rising City. Sons: Calvin (Elaine) Coffin of Columbus, Mitchell (Vicki) Coffin of Lincoln, and daughter Lori (Mark) Schott of Osceola. Grandchildren: Lorren (Natasha) Coffin of York, Amber (Chris) McGreer of Malcolm, Cheston (Eva) Coffin of Lincoln, Zachary (Natalie) Coffin of Beatrice, Emily Coffin of Omaha, Carson (Erica) Schott of Seward, Melinn (Jesse) Williams of Osceola, Macy (Jacob) Miller of Seward, and Anna Schott (Jacob Sloup) of Lincoln, NE and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola. Visitation is Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and will continue Monday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. all at the church. Burial is in the Osceola Cemetery. Please visit www.mckownfuneralhome.com