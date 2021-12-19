Carolyn L. Andelt

January 31, 1927 - December 16, 2021

Carolyn L. Andelt, born January 31, 1927 in Hastings, Nebraska. Transitioned peacefully, December 16, 2021. With her passing, we have lost the family memory keeper.

She had an excellent memory which she credited to eating blueberries every day for years. She made sure her family had photos of events big & small, newspaper clippings, jokes and word puzzles. She collected mementoes of her travel adventures and various experiences to the point that her family lovingly called her home 'the museum'. Her snowman collection was something to marvel at.

The combination of her sweet tooth, love of chocolate, and being a baker guaranteed that there was always chocolate cake and chocolate chip cookies at the ready. She enjoyed craft projects which included making Christmas gifts and Valentine's Day cards. She even took the extra step to have the Valentine's Day cards postmarked from Valentine, NE.

She completed her bucket list which included many trips with family and friends to the places she wanted to see. When her grandchildren were young, going to "Camp Grams" was a magical place where she turned excursions to the post office into an adventure. Just last month she enjoyed strolling through the Children's Zoo with her great-grandson. She honored the memory of her husband with a fountain in the courtyard garden at First Presbyterian Church and shared many stories of their life together.

A life-long learner, if there was a senior class she took it. In her 80s she was taking chair yoga classes and art lessons. She became quite a talented painter and pencil sketch artist. Always looking for ways to stay active, she took herself to concerts in the park at the Antelope Pavilion and enjoyed plays with friends at the Lincoln Community Playhouse. She read at least eight books a month.

She enjoyed gatherings with life-long friends of "Birthday club," P.E.O., and the "Chicks" (formerly Red Hat). A member of the Heritage League for almost 50 years, she managed the Attic Treasures area of the annual Holiday of Trees fundraiser until she turned 90. Getting ready for that event was one of the highlights of her year.

One of her favorite things to do was to watch the change of seasons and wildlife from her window and sit on the front porch and visit with neighbors. Two years ago she became very watchful and curious about the neighborhood fox that showed up. She always asked the name of a flower or tree when seeing something for the first time – and she would remember it.

She is survived by daughter Deborah Andelt, Scottsdale, AZ, son, Mark Andelt, Lincoln, NE, daughter Nancy O'Brien, Minneapolis, MN, granddaughter Haley Atencio, Minneapolis, MN and grandson Kellen O'Brien, Minneapolis, MN, and preceded in death by Melvin Andelt (1928-1983), and parents Virgil (Dude) and Edith Goosic of Crete NE. Her family is grateful for the memories she created, her sassy spirit, and courageous heart. We send her off with love as she embarks on her next adventure.