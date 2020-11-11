Carolyn Beecham

November 9, 2020

Carolyn Beecham was reunited with her husband John after peacefully passing away Monday morning, November 9, 2020. Carolyn was born in Alhambra, California, but spent the majority of her life in Lincoln, NE. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and married the love of her life shortly after graduation. A great conversationalist who was never one to turn down a sweet treat or a trip to the casino. She loved to play cards, bridge in particular. She was an avid bowler, and was a recipient of the Presidential Club for Avon sales multiple times. She was sassy and classy and was an inspiration to many. She was very proud of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Julie (Terry) Choma of Lincoln, Michael (Jamie) Beecham, of Mooresville, NC, Trish (Jack) Drahota of Lincoln and Chris (Michelle) Beecham of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister Suzanne Klein and brother Steve (Regina) Lightner, both of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Eugenia Lightner.

Honorary pallbearers include; Steve Lightner, Mark Klein, John Drahota, Cooper Beecham and Sampson Drahota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, with Father Michael McCabe celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be at 10:00 am Friday at the church. Memorials to Catholic Social Services or Matt Talbot Kitchen. The service will be live streamed, for the link to go www.bmlfh.com