Carolyn Kay Beltz

October 23, 1946 - May 28, 2021

Carolyn Kay Beltz passed away peacefully May 28, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born to Marjorie Berneice (Morris) and Robert Leland Beltz October 23, 1946, Borger, Texas.

She attended West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas graduating with a BS degree with honors. She earned an MS and Ph.D. from Iowa State University of Science and Technology in Ames, Iowa in 1974. She was an Alpha Chi scholar, McBride Fellow and Sigma Xi research grantee.

Carolyn spent some time on the East Coast of Africa flying as a bush pilot for a Doctor service. In 1974 she accepted a position as an Electron Microscopist at the University Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand.

It was while at the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand that she met fellow American, Rodney Dillon, who became her husband. In 1986 Rod was hired by the Department of Electrical Engineering University of Nebraska Lincoln which brought them both back to the United States.

Carolyn is survived by: sister Margaret (Beltz) Erli of Ormond Beach, FL and her children; and brother Joe Beltz of Amarillo, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Rod.

As per her wishes she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln NE. Memorials are suggested to Union of Concerned Scientists or Center for People in Need.