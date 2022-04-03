Carolyn Kunkel Boomer

January 8, 1932 - March 28, 2022

Carolyn Kunkel Boomer died March 28, 2022 at the age of 90 in Omaha , Nebraska. Lynn, as she is known to her many friends, was born January 8, 1932 in Tobias, Nebraska. Her parents, Dr. Lloyd and Dorothy Kunkel moved to Weeping Water where Lloyd served as the town doctor and Dorothy his office nurse. Carolyn attended the public schools, graduated Weeping Water High School. She graduated University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

Lynn wanted to work in a small town school system, and was overjoyed to accept a position as a faculty member with her old Alma mater, WWHS. She worked with high-school language arts (literature, speech). She also coached girls volleyball and physical education for girls in grades 7-9 and 10-12. She introduced dramatics to all classes and directed the plays presented by the Junior and Senior classes.

Carolyn married John Boomer in June 1954 and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary June 13, 2020. Their first home was in New York, NY. While John worked with McGraw-Hill, Inc., Lynn worked with Compton Advertising Agency in the Research Dept. During the years of John's advancement in corporate positions, the Boomers moved frequently; and they remained in touch with many friends across the country. As the mother of three boys, Lynn spent countless hours during their school years volunteering as room mother, 'librarian,' chauffeur.

A member of the United Methodist Church, Lynn taught Sunday School in several communities, along with her husband John, served as adult sponsors of Methodist Youth Fellowship. She volunteered in many community organizations, and served as a trained Hospice volunteer. She had advanced hours in counseling and served as a volunteer with Decisions Inc., a program for youth.

Lynn was affiliated with Gamma Phi Beta at U of N, later as a member of P.E.O. and Order of Eastern Star. In 1994 she assisted her husband in forming John Boomer Consulting Services, Inc., in Lincoln, NE. As Vice President, Lynn handled the administrative work for their Consulting Services. She later assisted with the management of The Dressage Foundation, a national equestrian organization.

Carolyn is survived by three sons, John, Jr. (Robin), David (Theresa) and Mark; sister, Dorothy Ann Kunkel; grandsons, Adam (Rena), great-granddaughter Noa, Benjamin, their mother, Cheryl. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband John, Sr., parents Dr. Lloyd and Dorothy Kunkel, brother-in-law James, and sister-in-law Lois.

A Celebration of Life service is to be held at a later date. Memorials to The Dressage Foundation Inc., 1314 O Street, Suite 305 Lincoln, Nebraska, 68508 or can be made on www.dressagefoundation.org Condolences and tributes left on www.hammonsfs.com