Dr. Carolyn S. Cody
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Dr. Carolyn S. Cody

September 19, 1951 – May 25, 2021

Dr. Carolyn S. Cody, 69 of Lincoln passed away on May 25, 2021 after a short intense battle with esophageal cancer. Carolyn was born September 19, 1951 to Donald and Roberta (Klein) Cody. Carolyn received a BA from Macalester College St. Paul, Minnesota, and an MA from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. After working for several years, she returned to school and obtained her medical degree from Penn State School of Medicine. She completed her surgical residency at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Medicine was Carolyn's love and she practiced it with kindness and compassion not only with her patients, but also her co-workers. She gave generously to all – she gave her skills as a surgeon, she gave her talents to many organizations including the Lincoln Artists Guild, Bryan Foundation Board of Directors, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts. She gave her time to all who knew her. She was always willing to offer assistance and support, or just listen.

She was described as having an iron will that guarded what she wanted and believed, but also shielded a soft heart. Carolyn shared the following with her nephew Sean after receiving her diagnosis: "I had a great life. I loved everything I did and got to share it with people I loved just as much. I've accomplished everything I set out to do."

Carolyn is survived by brothers Doug (Doreen) Cody, Naples, Florida, Greg (Kelly) Cody, Lincoln Nebraska, nephews Sean and Ryan Cody, Lincoln, Nebraska, and her beloved cats Chipper, Pouffer, and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Life reception will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Memorials to the Bryan Foundation for the Dr. Carolyn Cody Memorial Scholarship, or the Cat House.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hidden Valley Golf Course
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Carolyn's Family, I just read The Penn Stater magazine and saw Carolyns name in memoriam. I remember her well from our medical school class of '87. So sorry to hear of her battle with cancer. May she rest in peace.
Ann Marie Bybel MD MBA
School
November 17, 2021
Dear Cody family, My sympathies to you on the loss of Carolyn. I did not know Carolyn, but I am sure she was a wonderful surgeon and family member. I will be fostering Carolyn´s beloved kitties. I would like to thank the family and the Cat House for giving me the opportunity to care for them.
Cheryl Livingston
June 20, 2021
Dear Cody Family, I was so sorry to hear of Carolyn´s death. I have wonderful memories of working together at Bryan LGH, trips to Door County, shopping, golfing at Wilderness Ridge and time spent with her family. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Kathy Campbell
Kathy Campbell
Friend
June 20, 2021
Denise Peschel
June 15, 2021
You were a wonderful sister to my dear friend Doug, your brother. He was quite proud of you, and your sudden illness and passage was a shock to him and also to me. It has been a long time since I have seen you, but I have fond memories of our encounters. Thank you for your kindness and for your service to mankind. I am certain your will continue your healing ways in your new dimension. Amen.
Scott Barry
Friend
June 8, 2021
She was a kind soul. I was blessed to have her as my surgeon. I am so sorry for your family's loss.
Nancy Ghilarducci
Other
June 7, 2021
I´m so saddened to hear of Carolyn´s death. I enjoyed seeing her more during the time we lived in Lincoln. I´m sorry that I don´t have phone numbers for other family members , though I have tried to search for Doug and Doreen. Please know you have my sincere sympathy and that my thoughts are with you!
Denise Peschel
Family
June 7, 2021
It was a pleasure to work with her on the trauma service. Always reliable, competent. We need more like her.
Benjamin Gelber MD
Work
June 6, 2021
