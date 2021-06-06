Dr. Carolyn S. Cody

September 19, 1951 – May 25, 2021

Dr. Carolyn S. Cody, 69 of Lincoln passed away on May 25, 2021 after a short intense battle with esophageal cancer. Carolyn was born September 19, 1951 to Donald and Roberta (Klein) Cody. Carolyn received a BA from Macalester College St. Paul, Minnesota, and an MA from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. After working for several years, she returned to school and obtained her medical degree from Penn State School of Medicine. She completed her surgical residency at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Medicine was Carolyn's love and she practiced it with kindness and compassion not only with her patients, but also her co-workers. She gave generously to all – she gave her skills as a surgeon, she gave her talents to many organizations including the Lincoln Artists Guild, Bryan Foundation Board of Directors, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts. She gave her time to all who knew her. She was always willing to offer assistance and support, or just listen.

She was described as having an iron will that guarded what she wanted and believed, but also shielded a soft heart. Carolyn shared the following with her nephew Sean after receiving her diagnosis: "I had a great life. I loved everything I did and got to share it with people I loved just as much. I've accomplished everything I set out to do."

Carolyn is survived by brothers Doug (Doreen) Cody, Naples, Florida, Greg (Kelly) Cody, Lincoln Nebraska, nephews Sean and Ryan Cody, Lincoln, Nebraska, and her beloved cats Chipper, Pouffer, and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Life reception will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Memorials to the Bryan Foundation for the Dr. Carolyn Cody Memorial Scholarship, or the Cat House.