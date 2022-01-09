Carolyn Sue Lotspeich

August 6, 1946 - November 29, 2021

Carolyn Sue Lotspeich, 75, passed away peacefully in Klamath Falls, OR, on November 29, 2021. She was born August 6, 1946, in Pomona, CA, to Walter and Mary (Higgins) Belden. She was an active member in the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; father, Walter; mother, Mary; siblings, Herb, Billy, Betty, Louise, Joe, Howard, Larry, Shirley, and Sharon. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Ron); grandchildren, Samuel and Caitlin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; cherished friends, Dennis Anderson and Charlene Donohue.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE. Private Burial: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, NE. The family will direct memorials to Mahoney Manor, where Carolyn was a long-time and active resident prior to moving to Oregon. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com