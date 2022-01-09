Menu
Carolyn Sue Lotspeich
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Carolyn Sue Lotspeich

August 6, 1946 - November 29, 2021

Carolyn Sue Lotspeich, 75, passed away peacefully in Klamath Falls, OR, on November 29, 2021. She was born August 6, 1946, in Pomona, CA, to Walter and Mary (Higgins) Belden. She was an active member in the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; father, Walter; mother, Mary; siblings, Herb, Billy, Betty, Louise, Joe, Howard, Larry, Shirley, and Sharon. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Ron); grandchildren, Samuel and Caitlin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; cherished friends, Dennis Anderson and Charlene Donohue.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE. Private Burial: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, NE. The family will direct memorials to Mahoney Manor, where Carolyn was a long-time and active resident prior to moving to Oregon. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all her family. She was a great friend who U met in church and we instantly became good friends. Loved going on our riadtrips and lunches. Will miss her deeply.
Debra Attebery
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear about Carolyn. She was a wonderful woman. She was like a second Mom to me and Paul. Love and Sympathy to family and friends.
Paul and Mary Weber
January 9, 2022
Carolyn was a very close and dear friend of mine and I miss her dearly. She was loved by so many people at Mahoney. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP my friend.
Charlene Donohue
Friend
January 9, 2022
