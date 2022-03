Carolyn Rodaway

February 10, 1926 - April 15, 2021

Carolyn Rodaway, Lincoln, passed away April 15, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born February 10, 1926 near New Market, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021, at 10:00 am, Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" Street, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508.