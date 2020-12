Carolyn Shroeder-Hornung

December 2, 2020

Carolyn Shroeder-Hornung, age 82, passed away in Valentine, NE on Dec 2, 2020. She is survived by husband Casper L. Hornung of Raymond; 4 daughters: Kim Reimers of Wichita, KS, Cherrie Schroeder of Valparaiso, Julie Rechner of Lake Mary, FL and Konni Kluender of Valentine; and brother Dick Allen of Fairbury, NE. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Raymond, NE.