Carolyn (Bessey) Withee

September 25, 1939 - December 8, 2021

Carolyn (Bessey) Withee, wife of Kenneth, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Memorial service: 10 am Friday, December 17, at the First United Methodist Church in York. Carolyn has been cremated so there will be no viewing. Her family will greet friends from 6-7:30 pm Thursday at Metz Mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to the American Cancer Society, the First United Methodist Church in York or to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com