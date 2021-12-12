Menu
Carolyn Withee
North High School
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Carolyn (Bessey) Withee

September 25, 1939 - December 8, 2021

Carolyn (Bessey) Withee, wife of Kenneth, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Memorial service: 10 am Friday, December 17, at the First United Methodist Church in York. Carolyn has been cremated so there will be no viewing. Her family will greet friends from 6-7:30 pm Thursday at Metz Mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to the American Cancer Society, the First United Methodist Church in York or to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
York, NE
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Ken and family for your loss. Carol was a lovely person and a good friend.
Roger Moline
Friend
December 18, 2021
Gary, Diane, Dale, Meg Nielsen
December 14, 2021
Jane, please accept condolences on you loss. Let you heart be filled with memories and laughter of the years you shared.
BRAD
December 13, 2021
