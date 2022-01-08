Menu
Caryl Ann Peters
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Marshall Funeral Chapels
1109 1St Corso
Nebraska City, NE

Caryl Ann Peters

May 27, 1945 - January 2, 2022

Caryl Ann Peters, age 76 of Scottsdale, AZ (formerly of Nebraska City and Lake Waconda) died January 2, 2022 in Arizona. Caryl was born May 27, 1945 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Carl and Nola (Banning) Peters. She was a graduate of Nebraska City High School and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She owned and operated a retail store in Scottsdale, AZ named Big Red Of The Desert.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her cousins, Barbara and Bill Gaughan of Omaha and Richard and Elaine Peters of Lincoln; many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Cowles Hill Cemetery near Nebraska City. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cowles Hill Cemetery
NE
Marshall Funeral Chapels
