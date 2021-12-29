Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft
FUNERAL HOME
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
515 C Street
David City, NE

Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft

December 26, 2021

Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft age 83, passed away peacefully on 12/26/2021, surrounded by family at the BCHCC. She was very active with church, community and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Norman and her seven children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass: Wed, 10am, Dec. 29 at St Mary's Church, David City. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, David City. Viewing: Tues: 5-7pm followed by a 7pm Rosary all at the church. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials may be given to the David City Volunteer Fire Department; Nebraska Firefighters Museum at Kearney or Family Wishes. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Mary's Church
David City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chermok Funeral Home - David City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Chris & Family - I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mom. I hope your memories help ease the pain during this sad and difficult time....
Terri Rose
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results