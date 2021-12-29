Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft

December 26, 2021

Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft age 83, passed away peacefully on 12/26/2021, surrounded by family at the BCHCC. She was very active with church, community and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Norman and her seven children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass: Wed, 10am, Dec. 29 at St Mary's Church, David City. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, David City. Viewing: Tues: 5-7pm followed by a 7pm Rosary all at the church. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials may be given to the David City Volunteer Fire Department; Nebraska Firefighters Museum at Kearney or Family Wishes. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.