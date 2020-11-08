Cathy Dawn Davis

October 15, 1953 - October 22, 2020

Cathy Dawn Davis, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22 at Mary Washington Hospital. Cathy was born on October 15, 1953 in Hominy, OK. She was the second oldest of four children. Cathy was the first in her family to earn a college degree obtaining both her undergraduate and master's degree in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Cathy met her husband, Ron, at UNL. She had a successful career in the hospital supply industry. Over her 17 years with American Hospital Supply Corporation, Baxter Health Care, and Owens and Minor Corporation. She held a variety of management positions, during a period when women were just beginning to make in-roads within the executive ranks of American Corporations.

In the late 1990's Cathy decided to stop working full time to spend more time with her young son and husband. This lifestyle change also allowed her to focus more time and energy to support various non-profit organizations, an avocation for which she possessed tireless dedication. Over the last 20 plus years Cathy provided leadership and support to various organizations, a partial list of which included the American Heart Association, the Community Foundation, the Women and Girls Fund, the George Washington Foundation, Rappahannock United Way, and Empowerhouse. Cathy was able to use the skills she honed during her corporate work experience, in combination with her love of helping people, and her positive attitude to help each of the organizations she supported to be successful.

Cathy loved to travel and she and her husband, Ron, were blessed to have experienced the joys and adventures associated with traveling around the United States and visiting new countries and learning about new cultures together and with friends.

Survivors include her beloved husband Ronald "Ron" E. Davis who were married for 48 years; one son, Nicholas "Nick" R. Davis living in Fredericksburg; her siblings, Alice J. Roberts of Fredericksburg, Brock O. Peters (Christine) of Lincoln, NE, Terri G. Sorensen (Christopher) of Fredericksburg, Garald "Gary" Davis (Deborah) live in Kearney, NE; father-in-law Lyle E. Davis living in Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews Mallory Sorensen, Benjamin Sorensen both from Fredericksburg, Cara (Peters) Simon of Mead, NE and Bailee Peters of Lincoln, NE, Kristen (Davis) Misall from Seattle WA, Christopher Davis of St. Louis, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents E. O. Peters (Pete) and Betty J. Peters of Lincoln, Nebraska; and nephew Timothy L. Roberts.

Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Those who knew Cathy were warmed by her smile and comforted by her friendship. She is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior, we will all miss her more than words can express.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, with interment following the service at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery. lincolnfh.com