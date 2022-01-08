Menu
Dr. Cecil Theodore Bromfield

December 29, 2021

Dr. Cecil Theodore Bromfield, 92 years old, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021, at his daughter's home surrounded by family. Born to Helen and Felix Bromfield in 1929, in Swift River, Jamaica, West Indies. Dr. Bromfield lived a full life and leaves many fond memories and great friends behind. He truly changed the lives of everyone he met.

In 1955, Dr. Bromfield emigrated to the United States at the age of 26, with no money to his name, to fulfill his dream of becoming a physician. After putting himself through school, he graduated from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and began medical school at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. During medical school, he met his former wife, Jane, and they began life together.

After graduation and residencies in Kansas and Texas, he became a Board-certified Urologist and settled in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he co-founded Urology PC, and practiced until his first retirement in 1992. He served for a time as Chief of Staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital. During this first retirement, he returned to Jamaica to his childhood home in Hope Bay, Portland Parish, to fulfill his other dream in running a working farm, producing a variety of fruits and livestock. At this time he also established a free health clinic for local residents and volunteered and taught at Port Antonio Hospital in Portland Parish.

After eight years in Jamaica, he decided to move back to the States to take on a new challenge of supervising young urology residents at the VA Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. After 11 years at the VA, he retired from medicine and returned to his home in Jamaica to continue his dream of being, in his words, a "gentleman farmer." During these recent years in Jamaica, he was frequently visited by family and friends, spent holidays and summers with his family at the lake, re-connected with friends and family with whom he grew up and spent time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his former wife, Jane, and daughter Debbie (Rick) Hart, daughter Katherine (Steve) Emke, son William (Meg) Bromfield, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Agnes Stennett, brother Roy Bromfield, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your charity of choice in his name.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Cecil Bromfield was a man of great character which paralleled his handsome looks. His generosity and humility were only two of his many wonderful traits. He was loved by all who truly knew him. He will be terribly missed.
Melody Golaub
Family
January 18, 2022
Deb we attended Eastridge Elementary and Millard Leffler together. I was really sorry to read of your father's passing in the Lincoln Journal Star. Just know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very sad time. Kristi
Kristi Smith
Other
January 16, 2022
I am deeply saddened by Cecil´s passing. Thank God for the wonderful memories we shared. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love.
Agnes "Peggy" Stennett
Family
January 14, 2022
So sorry to here of Dr.Bromfield's passing. Deepest sympathy and prayers goes to all the friends and family's
Vicky Marson other
January 10, 2022
A life well lived
Patricia Trotter
January 10, 2022
I am saddened to read of Dr. Bromfield's passing; he was my physician for quite a few years. Thoughts and prayers to you all.
Jean Harrison
Other
January 10, 2022
Gone but will never be forgotten. He loved life and he loved people. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Charmaine Jobson
Family
January 10, 2022
Am so sorry to hear of Cecil´s passing. He was a wonderful doctor and a kind man. It was a privilege to know him.
Terrance Poppe
Family
January 9, 2022
Deb and Family, So sorry to hear of your dads passing! You will all be in our thoughts a prayers during this difficult time!! ((HUGS))
Bill and Shelly Gauthier
Other
January 9, 2022
I worked for Dr. Bromfield at Urology PC. He was a great doctor to work for and so kind. I only have pleasant thoughts of working at that clinic. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for his family.
Diane Glantz
Work
January 9, 2022
He was a great man and a great surgeon! I loved working with him in surgery. He was always so nice to everyone.
Marcia Carkoski
January 8, 2022
Sad to hear if your fathers passing .. prayers for you and your family
Andrea helmkamp
January 8, 2022
