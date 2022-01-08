Dr. Cecil Theodore Bromfield

December 29, 2021

Dr. Cecil Theodore Bromfield, 92 years old, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021, at his daughter's home surrounded by family. Born to Helen and Felix Bromfield in 1929, in Swift River, Jamaica, West Indies. Dr. Bromfield lived a full life and leaves many fond memories and great friends behind. He truly changed the lives of everyone he met.

In 1955, Dr. Bromfield emigrated to the United States at the age of 26, with no money to his name, to fulfill his dream of becoming a physician. After putting himself through school, he graduated from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and began medical school at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. During medical school, he met his former wife, Jane, and they began life together.

After graduation and residencies in Kansas and Texas, he became a Board-certified Urologist and settled in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he co-founded Urology PC, and practiced until his first retirement in 1992. He served for a time as Chief of Staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital. During this first retirement, he returned to Jamaica to his childhood home in Hope Bay, Portland Parish, to fulfill his other dream in running a working farm, producing a variety of fruits and livestock. At this time he also established a free health clinic for local residents and volunteered and taught at Port Antonio Hospital in Portland Parish.

After eight years in Jamaica, he decided to move back to the States to take on a new challenge of supervising young urology residents at the VA Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. After 11 years at the VA, he retired from medicine and returned to his home in Jamaica to continue his dream of being, in his words, a "gentleman farmer." During these recent years in Jamaica, he was frequently visited by family and friends, spent holidays and summers with his family at the lake, re-connected with friends and family with whom he grew up and spent time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his former wife, Jane, and daughter Debbie (Rick) Hart, daughter Katherine (Steve) Emke, son William (Meg) Bromfield, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Agnes Stennett, brother Roy Bromfield, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your charity of choice in his name.