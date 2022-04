Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg

December 31, 2021

Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg, 89, of Brainard died 12/31 in Lincoln. Funeral Mass: Fri: 10:00am, Holy Trinity Church, Brainard. Viewing: Thurs: 5-7pm followed by a 7pm parish Rosary all at the church. Burial: Church cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials to Family Wishes. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.