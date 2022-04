Charlene Swanson

June 15, 1940 – December 30, 2021

Charlene Swanson 81 (June 15, 1940 – December 30, 2021). Graduated LNE 1958, UNL BA 1962, UNL MS 1971. Survived by sister Sue Swanson Gloe, Nieces Shelly Johnson, Sherry Peterson, Dawn Irlbeck. Memorial Service: St. Mark's United Methodist Church, April 30 at 11:00am. Private burial. Memorials to family, donations to be determined. To view and leave condolences please visit aspenaftercare.com