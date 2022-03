Charles Kenneth Botts, Sr.

January 5, 1930 - June 5, 2021

Charles Kenneth Botts, Sr., 91, of Lincoln, passed away June 5, 2021. Visitation 1:00-5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Metcalf Funeral Home. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com