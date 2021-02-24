Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles L. "Skip" Carper Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Charles L. "Skip" Carper, Jr.

August 28, 1944 - February 20, 2021

Charles L. "Skip" Carper, Jr., 76, of Lincoln passed away after a long battle with cancer on February 20, 2021. Born August 28, 1944 in Norfolk, VA to Charles and Audrey (Bergstrand) Carper, Sr. Skip was a U. S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #3. He was a rental property manager for many years. Family members include his brothers Jeffrey and Brad (Linda) Carper, Lincoln; nephews Casey, Florida and Niko, Lincoln; niece Maria Johnson, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, and brother Chris. Private graveside service with military honors. Memorials to Capital Human Society. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Thursday (2-25-21) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Brad, Linda & Family... It was so sad to see of Skips passing, Prayers to the Family, He will be missed...
Bob Swartz
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results