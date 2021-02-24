Charles L. "Skip" Carper, Jr.

August 28, 1944 - February 20, 2021

Charles L. "Skip" Carper, Jr., 76, of Lincoln passed away after a long battle with cancer on February 20, 2021. Born August 28, 1944 in Norfolk, VA to Charles and Audrey (Bergstrand) Carper, Sr. Skip was a U. S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #3. He was a rental property manager for many years. Family members include his brothers Jeffrey and Brad (Linda) Carper, Lincoln; nephews Casey, Florida and Niko, Lincoln; niece Maria Johnson, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, and brother Chris. Private graveside service with military honors. Memorials to Capital Human Society. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Thursday (2-25-21) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com