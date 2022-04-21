Menu
Charles D. Cordes
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 24 2022
3:00p.m.
John XXIII Diocesan Center Chapel
Charles D. Cordes

March 25, 1938 - April 19, 2022

Charles D. Cordes ("Chuck"), 84, of Lincoln died on April 19, 2022. Chuck was born on March 25, 1938, in Seward, NE, to Leonard and Vivian (Edwards) Cordes. He was raised in Ulysses, NE, with his brother, Mark (Jeanene) Cordes and sister, Sandy (Bob) Linn. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1956. Chuck attended Nebraska Wesleyan University.

On May 16, 1958, Chuck married the love of his life, Linda Contratto, in Oshkosh, NE, where they lived together for a year before moving to Lexington, NE, where they raised their three children Lucinda (Roger) Glen, Connie Sheehy, and Scott (Jen Mays) Cordes. Chuck and Linda were married nearly 64 years, or 23,349 days.

Chuck had a long, fulfilling career as a salesman for Harris Laboratories. Nearly 39 years ago, Chuck and Linda moved to Lincoln, which he called home until he passed. Chuck is remembered by those who love him as a witty, hardworking, strong-willed man who was fiercely loyal and had a moral compass that never wavered from north.

He valued education. Every conversation with Chuck was an opportunity to learn about any of the things he loved. He loved fishing, especially in the Sand Hills, and golf, having visited courses all over the United States. He loved watching sports and cheering on the Huskers. He loved and valued beautiful landscapes and flowers, especially those he grew with his wife. Most of all, he loved his family. His children, eight grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his biggest source of pride and they will all miss him very much.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:00pm at John XXIII Diocesan Center Chapel, 3700 Sheridan Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Matt Talbot Kitchen Community & Outreach Center, 2121 N. 27th Lincoln, NE 68501 (402-477-4116); or, embracing one of Chuck's passions, please plant a tree or flower in his memory. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
John XXIII Diocesan Center Chapel
3700 Sheridan Blvd., NE
Butherus Maser & Love
