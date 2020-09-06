Menu
Charles Edward Lanning

April 11, 1954 - August 31, 2020

Charles Edward Lanning, 66, died Monday August 31, 2020 of respiratory failure complications due to COVID. Born April 11, 1954 in Omaha, NE. The son of Jack & Henrietta Lanning. Married May 31, 1975 to Deborah Hamilton.

He is survived by: Daughters: Alena (Gabe) Lechner and Cassie (Jeff) Barlow; Grandchildren: Rory, Samantha, Charles & Jaxson.

Celebration of Life to be scheduled Summer 2021 in Lincoln, NE. If you would like to donate to the funeral funds, please contact the family. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
