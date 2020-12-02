Charles H. Brabec

October 25, 1932 - November 28, 2020

Charles H. Brabec, of Geneva, 88, entered his eternal rest on November 28, 2020 at Tabitha's Journey House in Lincoln while being cared for by a loving staff and family. He was born to James ("Vaclav") Brabec and Marie Kvit on a farm near Milligan, Nebraska on October 25, 1932, being the youngest of four children. Charles lived his whole life in Fillmore County. In 1940 the family moved from Milligan to a farm southwest of Geneva, and in 1945 the family moved to Geneva where they remained. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1951 and worked several jobs before entering the Army, where he served during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He arrived at the DMZ in Korea on December 24, 1953 where he was stationed for 13 months and was trained in communications, including learning morse code.

He then returned to Geneva and soon met Donna Babcock. They were married on August 18, 1956 and made their home in Geneva. They were blessed with three children, Bradford (1959), Kevin (1961), and Renee (1964). In 1959 he began his career with the United States Postal Service and retired in 1990 after 31 years. During his first five years as a postal carrier he would work long, hard days carrying mail and then come home and work for the Geneva Sale Barn driving a cattle truck to the Omaha Stockyards and other communities.

Charles was an involved father and loved to travel with his family. His favorite time spent with his family was that of going camping and boating. He also enjoyed the outdoors fishing with family and friends, and spending Saturday mornings in the fall hunting for pheasants and then watching Husker football in the afternoon. Most of all, he loved his time getting to know his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charles was an incredibly active member of his community. He attended the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva for 50 years and tried to follow the teaching of Christ by being the faithful servant the Lord asked him to be. He was also involved in Boys Scouts while his sons were going through Scouts, served as secretary of the Fillmore County Fair Board for eight years and served on the Geneva City Council for eight years. He was part of the first Geneva Rescue Squad serving for 25 years and later drove the Fillmore County Hospital ambulance for 12 years. Being the caring individual that he was and wanting to help those who served our country, he eventually drove the Veterans Service Van for Fillmore County for eight years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion and was active for many years on the military firing squad.

Charles always had a little bit of being a farmer in him, driving grain carts and trucks during harvest for a few local farmers during his retirement.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Donna, sons Brad (Deb) and Kevin (Janelle), and daughter Renee Hinz (Bruce). He is also survived by grandchildren Jarod (Courtney) Brabec, Kaylin (Sam) Wilken, Christian (Ashley) Brabec, Dylan Brabec (fiancée Melissa Tiano), Colby Brabec, Cydney Brabec, Brooklin Hinz, Bayler Hinz and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers James and Milo Brabec, and sister Marian Matthews.

A private family funeral is being held on Friday, December 4, 2020 with Military Honors by the Geneva VFW – Samuel J. Marsh Post 7102 at the Geneva Public Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Geneva VFW-Samuel J. Marsh Post 7102 or to the First Congregational United Church of Christ-SOS Fund. Farmer & Son Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.